Wigan drugs pair are spared prison

Two Wigan men who admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply have avoided immediate jail terms.

Jonathan Simpson, 37, of Park Road, Springfield, and 33-year-old Craig Barker, of Laurel Street, Newtown, were given suspended prison sentences at Bolton Crown Court.

Barker was given 21 months but the sentence was suspended for two years. He must also complete 200 hours’ unpaid work, be subjected to a three-month night-time curfew and be electronically monitored. He must also forfeit cash, the drugs, paraphernalia associated with them and also pay a surcharge of £100.

Simpson received a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for two years; he must complete 150 hours’ unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £100.

The pair had been due to stand trial before a judge and jury last month. But at the start of the hearing it was announced that they had changed their pleas to guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B substance while other charges of possessing cocaine – which they denied – were dropped.

They were arrested after a police raid on Barker’s home in June and found rugs, money and phones plus evidence on the phones relating to Barker instructing Simpson to sell drugs for him.