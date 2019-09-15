Wigan drunk driver crashed car into a field

A man who was caught at the wheel in a crashed car when almost three times the drink-drive limit has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Wigan and Leigh magistrates were told Steven Topping, 42, of Burnvale, Winstanley, was found injured and trapped in his damaged car in a field between Slag Lane and Byron Lane, Lowton on August 4.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

After he was arrested he was taken to Wigan Infirmary where he was declared him fit for detention and then officers took him to the police station.

He gave a breath test which gave a reading of 131 microgrammes in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The bench gave him a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, a 12-month supervision order including an alcohol rehabilitation requirement and he must abide by a three-month night-time curfew.