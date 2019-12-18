Wigan drunk who threw cones at cars after being booted out of railway station appears in court

A man threw traffic cones at oncoming cars after being kicked out of a town centre railway station, a court heard.

Borough justices heard that Andrew Prior had to be forcibly removed from Wigan North Western after causing a nuisance while drunk.

But he refused to calm down and began launching the missiles into traffic on October 7.

The 33-year-old, of Warrington Road, Ince, was brought to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The hearing was told that Prior was on the platform awaiting a train to Blackpool when he started “making a nuisance”.

British Transport Police officers, who were based at the station, came to calm the situation down, but instead he became abusive towards them. When he failed to co-operate with them, he was physically removed from the station by the officers.

But he refused to leave the area, and returned to the station entrance.

The court was told Prior picked up several traffic cones which were designating the taxi rank outside the entrance, and began throwing them at oncoming cars on Wallgate.

Officers then arrested Prior for being drunk and disorderly.

There were no reports of vehicles being damaged or their occupants coming to harm.

Prior suffered an injury while getting into the back of a police van, and was taken directly to hospital. Having spent five hours being treated for his injury, officers felt Prior had sobered up enough to be de-arrested, and he presented himself voluntarily to the police station later that day.

Defending, Melissa Fagan told the court that Prior had, until recently, been homeless and sleeping on the streets, having been evicted from his accommodation earlier this year after assaulting a police officer.

He had been avoiding sleeping on the streets as much as possible by using his benefits to pay for cheap hotels in Blackpool, which is where he was heading at the time of the incident.

Ms Fagan said he had drunk a small amount of alcohol in the hours before the incident, which had combined with his medication to make him “worse for wear”.

For the incident, magistrates imposed a conditional discharge and a fine of £47, £85 in court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.