Wigan duo accused of dealing cocaine and heroin

Two people accused of being involved in the supply of drugs will have their cases heard in the crown court



Amanda Allen, 37, of Rathen Avenue, Higher Ince, and Adrian Braid, 54, of Shadwell Grove, Leigh, each faced four charges when they went before Wigan magistrates.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

They are both accused of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs cocaine and diamorphine (heroin) in Wigan between August 28 and September 15, 2018.

The pair are also charged with possession with intent to supply the two drugs on September 14, 2018.

Justices decided the case should be sent to Bolton Crown Court, where they will appear on Wednesday, September 4.

Allen and Braid were both remanded on unconditional bail until then.