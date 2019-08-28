Wigan fire crew tackles midnight motorbike blaze

Firefighters were called into action when a suspected stolen motorcycle went up in flames.

A crew from Hindley station was dispatched to Walthew Lane in Platt Bridge shortly after midnight today (Wednesday, August 28), after reports of the vehicle blaze.

On arrival, they found the motorbike well abandoned and well alight, and police were also in attendance due to the bike suspected to have been stolen.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the motorbike should call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.