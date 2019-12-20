Wigan firefighter's warning after blaze involving gas cylinders

A warning has been issued about the dangers of arson attacks after a blaze involving potentially dangerous gas cylinders.

Firefighters were called to a disused garage on Wigan Lower Road, Standish, just after 12.30pm on Friday.

It contained a large quantity of rubbish, along with up to five propane cylinders.

The crew from Wigan fire station put out the blaze and informed police, as they suspected it had been started deliberately.

Watch manager Carl Gleaves gave a warning about the risks associated with such fires.

He said: "If people, for whatever reason, are setting deliberate fires, they need to be very wary of the fact that if any of my staff get hurt as a consequence, then what might have started off as a bit of fun, or whatever reason people have for starting fires, can become very serious."