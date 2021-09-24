Wigan flytipper owes thousands in court costs and fines

Damien Turner, 34, of Cornwall Place, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to admit depositing rubble and larger grey stones in a walkway off Redwood Avenue, Orrell, on or before August 8 2019. He also pleaded guilty to ignoring a letter from the Secretary of State requesting information which had subsequently been served on him. Fines, added to court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that Turner needs to fork out £2,420.