Wigan gang members jailed for more than 80 years after police seize drugs worth millions of pounds

The final member of a Wigan gang which conspired to flood the streets with drugs and weapons has been jailed for 19 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sentencing of Lee Standen, 42, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, who was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine, means the gang’s members have been jailed for more than 80 years in total.

In 2020, police forces across the UK were given hundreds of thousands of messages from a once-encrypted messaging platform by the National Crime Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had infiltrated Encrochat, which was used like a criminal WhatsApp.

Lee Standen, 42, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and jailed for 19 years

But people used aliases, known as handles, meaning detectives had to trawl through messages and attribute them to criminals across the UK.

Detectives from the serious organised crime group identified nine men from Wigan who were conspiring to flood the North with illicit drugs and weapons.

Dean Smallwood, who used the alias “rubberstem” and later “gullarm”, and Jamie Kenny, known as “roadtender” and then “steadyturtle”, had leading roles in the gang.

Top row from left, Daryl Golding, Dean Smallwood and Ian Ormshaw, second row, Jamie Kenny and Leon Kenny

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The others acted as their “yes men”, couriering drugs and money upon request. They were Sam Causer (“rubberstem”), Nathan Hart (“roadtender”), Ian Ormshaw (“icypirate” and “hippoyoghurt”), Lee Standen (“alezebra”), Nathan Cooke (“usefulstone”) and Daryl Golding (“manleyocean”).

Police saw messages detailing their entire operation, the lengths they went to conceal their criminal funds, and their methods of breaking down the drugs to maximise profits.

From March to June 2020, police discovered the gang were laundering more than £200,000 cash, which was fuelling further criminality and funding their lavish lifestyles.

Officers executed 18 warrants simultaneously on March 16, 2021 at properties across Wigan linked to the gang.

Nathan Cooke and Sam Causer have been jailed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They seized mobile phones, luxury items, designer clothes and jewellery, snap bags of cocaine and cannabis, body armour and crypto currency wallets.

Gang members were arrested and eight men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Dean Smallwood, 43, of Landgate Farm, Bamfurlong, was jailed for 12 years eight months; Jamie Kenny, 33, of Ashwood Avenue, Abram, for 11 years two months; Leon Kenny, 32, of Warrington Road, Abram, for eight years; Sam Causer, 33, of Egerton Street, Abram, for six years four months; Nathan Hart, 33, of Warrington Road, Abram, for six years six months; Ian Ormshaw, 44, of Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong, for five years seven months; Nathan Cooke, 32, of France Street, Hindley, for six years four months; and Daryl Golding, 38, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, for five years six months.

Det Ch Insp Claire McGuire said: “These men were making really vast profits and living lavish lifestyles at the expense of vulnerable people across the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our serious and organised crime team conducted a long and complex investigation into their activities and over a two-year period we were able to seize drugs worth millions of pounds, profits from which would have fuelled further criminality and exploitation had we not intercepted.