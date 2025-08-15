A Wigan gangster, who was part of a gun and drug gang jailed for more than 200 years, conducted business from the comfort of his hot tub, police have revealed.

In April 2020, following the infiltration of the once-encrypted EncroChat by international law enforcement agencies, specialist detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s serious organised crime group launched a covert investigation into a large-scale drug, money laundering and firearms conspiracy.

Craig Makinson acted as the right-hand man to ring leader Jamie Rothwell, and was a busy man, essentially running the regional operation.

In messages he was seen arranging deals interweaving personal details while having conversations about the collection of large quantities of cash, and whether the firearms have arrived.

From top left: Jamie Rothwell, John Stankus, Andrew Ackers and James Close

Makinson was beneath Rothwell alongside other Wigan men James Close and Callum Morris who all had handles on the Encrochat platform.

Their criminal associates were identified as Terence McDonagh, Andrew Ackers, Scott Davies and John Stankus.

Makinson used the handles ‘topsh*g’ and ‘doctorsh*ggard’ and was under surveillance by officers who observed Makinson retrieve something from his shed and go towards the rear of a vehicle.

From top left: Terence McDonagh, Scott Davies, Callum Morris and Craig Makinson

Police followed another man when he left the address, uniformed officers stopped the vehicle and recovered 3kg of cocaine from underneath the dog cage in the boot.

In July 2020, police executed a “significant strike day” at several addresses linked to the criminal enterprise.

Among items seized during the raids included a drugs processing facility including a hydraulic press with pressing plates, money, electronic devices, luxury clothing, a CCTV system, a machete and bags of white powder.

Makinson was arrested while enjoying a holiday at a caravan park in Lincolnshire. In custody he denied knowing Rothwell or Close and having anything to do with the drugs police had recovered.

James Close's drugs lab

While they were all high-level drug dealers and criminals in their own right, they each reported to Rothwell, who, despite being out of the country, was in charge of the overall criminal operation.

His messages involved lots of images of criminal cash in his kitchen which, again, matched what police saw when they searched his house. He was also so confident that these messages were encrypted that on one occasion, when discussing the delivery of cocaine, he sent his own personal postcode as a point of contact.

On one occasion, he texts Close that he’s having a date night with his girlfriend and shares an image of the romantic table set up, his own living room.

Close used the handles ‘ballsn*ffer’ and ‘sickplane’. Throughout the conspiracy period, detectives were able to attribute these handles to Close as he sent several selfies and images of household items which matched what officers saw when they searched his house, but also, images of a tattoo matched what police saw when he was arrested.

Morris used the handle ‘keyhole’, which was discovered after he sent a selfie. Morris, also confident in the level of privacy Encrochat once offered, sent several images of firearms, taken from an address on Selwyn Street, which surveillance officers observed him entering.

Throughout the conspiracy period, these men were busy orchestrating deals on a daily basis, all while navigating the difficulties of importing drugs that the coronavirus lockdown was causing.

Members also discussed the transfer of more than £4m in cash, a large number of firearms including an AK47, Glock handguns and a shotgun.

Over several nights, evidence obtained from the encrypted devices attributed to Morris and Close show them communicating about the recovery of the AK-47 and the arrest of McDonagh.

By mid-June, a service wide message went out to users of Encrochat alerting them that the server had been compromised, and that they should delete their chat histories and dispose of the devices.

At Manchester Crown Court Rothwell was jailed for 43 years, with the seven other men also behind bars.

Rothwell was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Ashton in 2015 and his drugs empire is estimated to be worth £26m.

The 38-year-old of Grindon Avenue, Salford, was deported to the UK in 2021 to face trial.

Makinson, 50, of Springpool, Winstanley, was jailed for 38 years for conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to supply class A drug heroin; conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine; conspiracy to supply class B drug amphetamine; and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property.

Morris, 33, of Carr Bank Crescent, Atherton, was jailed for 38 years for conspiracy to murder; conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine; and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property.

Close, 44, of Henry Street, Leigh, was jailed for 36 years for conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine; and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property.

Ackers, 39, of Benjamin Fold, Ashton, was jailed for 10 years and two months for conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine; and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property.

Davies, 36, of Courier Place, Marsh Green, was jailed for eight years and six months for conspiracy to supply class A drug heroin; and conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine.

McDonagh, 34, of Thorncroft Avenue, Astley, was jailed for eight years for conspiring to possess firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Stankus, 70, of Wigan Street, Platt Bridge, was jailed for six years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and amphetamine.