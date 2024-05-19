Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Wigan girl was kicked and trodden on and another was punched in the face and racially abused by a gang of teenagers who filmed the assaults.

Family of the victims are now looking for a good Samaritan who spared the victims further injuries and have also urged witnesses or those who know who was responsible to contact the police.

As it was the 16-year-old who was kicked ended up needing hospital treatment and she also had her phone stolen during the onslaught on the night of Saturday May 18.

The attack took place at Hawkley Hall near to Scotman's Flash

A post on social media by Aimi Jane read: “My 16-year-old cousin and her two friends were attacked last night around 10pm by a group of teenagers unprovoked.

"This happened at Hawkley Hall near the flash.

"Her friend was dragged to the ground and called racial slurs and punched in the face.

“My cousin was in hospital last night having repeatedly had her head stood on and kicked whilst lying in the road.

"This attack was then filmed, her phone was stolen and these delighful kids had her BEG for them to stop.

“The only reason these kids stopped the attack is because a passer-by stopped them.

"If anyone knows who this brave lady is can you please let us know?

"Also if anyone saw or knows anything about this please contact the police.

"We have a list of names but don’t have all of them.”