Wigan grandad living in fear after being punched and kicked in racist attack

Huseyin Yalcin Kaya was driving along Old Road in Ashton when two men started to shout at him from their Ford Fiesta.

The incident quickly escalated and they started to attack both him and his car.

Huseyin, 53, said: “They were driving fast. They started shouting abuse through the window to me, racist abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huseyin Yalcin Kaya with his damaged car

“They stopped further down the road and I stopped behind them to see what was going on. I had never seen them before.”

He says the abuse continued, before the passenger challenged him to a fight and got out of the car.

Huseyin said: “He kicked my car. That’s when I got out to take a picture. He started punching me.”

He said the man then went into nearby shop and the driver got out of the car to confront him for taking a picture.

He said: “He started kicking and punching me as well. That lasted for a couple of minutes.

“It was in the middle of the day, in the afternoon. Two cars driving past were beeping but nobody stopped.”

Huseyin, who hails from Turkey and has been in the UK for more than 20 years, says the driver then got back into the car and the passenger walked away.

Emergency services were called, but when help did not arrive within two hours he decided to go to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department himself for treatment to the injuries he had sustained.

He said: “Because they pushed me on the floor, I have a big cut on my knee. I have cuts on my hands, bruises on my back and on the back of my head where they kicked and punched me. I covered my face with my hands.”

Huseyin later returned to his home in Ashton and was visited by a police officer the following day.

He provided information about the attackers and witnesses, but says he is disappointed that no arrests have yet been made as a result of the incident and the men are still free.

He said: “I am very upset with the police. I have a damaged door on my car and I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Father-of-four Huseyin is recovering from his physical injuries, but says he has struggled to sleep since the attack and has not been able to pay for to be made repairs to his car.

He does not know why he was targeted and fears the men could assault him again or cause further damage to his BMW.

Huseyin said: “Physically it’s only scrapes and bruises, but I worry now that they are going to do more damage to my car or attack me again. It’s horrible.”

Huseyin said both men were white and aged between 25 to 30. The driver was described as around 5ft 5ins tall and weighing 11 stone, while the passenger was about 5ft 10ins tall and roughly 15 stone.

He believes the passenger was drunk when the incident happened on Saturday, May 8.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police or 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Greater Manchester Police did not respond to a request for a comment.