Wigan gym boss admits to supplying steroids

A gym boss from Wigan has avoided jail after admitting supplying steroids.

Neil Prescott, 55, of Smiths Lane, Hindley Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the charge and was given a 12-month conditional dishcarge.

The hearing was told that police raided Powerbeck Gym, on Wigan Road, Leigh - where Prescott was manager - at 6am on July 7 2017 and found £11,000 worth of various types of steroids in a shipping container in the car park and inside the premises, mostly under the reception counter.