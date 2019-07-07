Wigan gym closed off as police investigate 'incident'

Police are investigating following an incident at a Wigan gym.

Apex Gym in Hindley has been taped off this morning (Sunday) and officers are at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing police personnel in "white suits" around the building and grounds.

Members of the Lowe Mill Lane fitness centre have posted to social media to alert customers to the closure.

The message says: "Just to stop speculation, yes the police are at the gym, through no fault of ours.

"An incident occurred after the gym closed and we are helping them with their inquiries."

More to follow..