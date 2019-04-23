Wigan hit and run: Duo charged with with manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal collision which killed a Wigan mum of five.



Joseph Pownall, 26, of no fixed address, is charged with the following offences:



• Manslaughter

• Causing death by dangerous driving

• Two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

• Kidnap

• Conspiracy to pervert the course of justice



He will be appearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday April 23) alongside Steven Fairclough, 42, also of no fixed address, who is charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.



Shortly after 5.45pm on Saturday 20 April 2019, police were called to Bickershaw Lane in Wigan to reports that three cars had collided – a black Volkswagen Polo, a silver Mercedes C220 saloon and a grey Volkswagen Amarok.



Police and Ambulance Services attended but sadly a 34-year-old woman, the driver of the Polo, later died at Hospital.



A 13-year-old girl a 29-year-old man traveling in the Polo were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain in a stable condition.



A four-year-old girl also in the Polo was taken to hospital for less serious injuries. She has since been released from hospital.



A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in police custody.



Enquiries to trace the occupants of the Amarok are ongoing.



The scene of the crash in Bickershaw Lane