Wigan hit-and-run: What we know so far

Detectives investigating a hit and run collision in Wigan have made several further arrests. Here's what we know so far about the investigation:



Police were called to Bickershaw Lane at 5.45pm on Saturday, April 20, to reports of a collision between three vehicles - a Volkswagen Polo, a Mercedes C220 and a Volkswagen Amarok.

The scene of the crash in Bickershaw Lane

The driver of the Polo, 34-year-old mum of five Joanne Bailey-Collinge, was killed in the crash. A 13-year-old girl a 29-year-old man traveling in the Polo were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain in a stable condition. A 4 year-old girl also in the Polo was taken to hospital for less serious injuries. She has since been released from hospital.

The occupants of the Mercedes, a 21-year-old man and two 20 year old men, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 21-year-old man and one of the twenty year old men have been eliminated from the investigation into causing death by dangerous driving, but further arrested for criminal damage and released on bail. The final 20 year old man remains in police custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver and occupants of the Amarok failed to stop at the scene and the car was later found abandoned on Bolton House Road, Wigan. They escaped by forcing another motorist to drive them away from the scene.

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving, has been further arrested for murder, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Joanne Bailey-Collinge

A 42-year-old Golborne man has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Sergeant Lee Westhead from GMP’s Serious Collison Investigation Unit said, “This is a fast paced and complex enquiry and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police as soon as possible.

“Arrests have been made but the investigation is still in the early stages so we still need help from the public.

“We are still searching for the two passengers that were in the VW Amarok at the time of this incident.

A green Amarok similar to the one pictured, fled the scene and was later found abandoned

“I would say this to these people: ‘come and speak to us now on your terms before we come and find you’.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741, alternatively call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.