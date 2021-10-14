Wigan home front demolished after car crash

A Vauxhall Zafira was said to have been travelling at speeds of up to 70mph before ploughing through the a wall, hitting the lounge, kitchen and garage causing catastrophic damage.

A woman has since been arrested and charged with motoring offences including drink-driving and the owners of the house are demanding that further traffic calming measures be implemented to prevent further collisions - this latest in the early hours of Sunday morning being the worst of several crashes.

Whilst there are bollards outside the house, they failed to prevent the accident from happening. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. The wall has been hit by vehicles several times in the past.

Scene after a car crashed into a wall and into a house, causing a lot of damage on Walcot Place, Wigan.

Sheila Morris and her partner John Wilson, both 77 from Walcot Place, Hawkley Hall heard the loud bang in the early hours of Sunday morning and rushed to see what had happened.

Sheila said: “We had only just gone to bed; it couldn’t have been more than half an hour.

“Not long before we were in the kitchen and John was going to stay up to watch the Tyson Fury fight but decided against it.

“The bang was that loud it was unbelievable. John called the police and I went into the living room to find glass everywhere. When we went outside, the music was still playing in the car but there was no one inside. The driver is lucky to be alive really.”

The pair say they are both still shaken up and consider themselves to be extremely lucky as, if it wasn’t for their kitchen extension, the car would have ploughed straight into the bedroom where they lay.

They also have a border terrier called Scamp who usually sleeps in the kitchen but fortunately that night he was elsewhere in the house.

A spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “We are currently liaising with the police regarding this accident to determine if any further calming measures are required.

“There are a number of initiatives we use to encourage motorists to drive safely, including our community speed watch scheme. We would urge motorists to drive safely at all times and to follow speed limits as they are there for a reason. Residents are advised to report any speeding concerns to GM Police via their new email address [email protected]”