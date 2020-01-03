Wigan house is closed after weary residents report drug use

A house notorious for drug use and anti-social behaviour has been temporarily closed to spare misery for surrounding neighbours.

Serious concerns have been raised regarding drug use at the property on Botany Close, Aspull, which has been described as a “drug den”.

The property has now been closed for three months after Wigan Council were granted a closure order.

Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard how visitors to the property would knock on other residents’ doors asking where the tenant is or enter neighbours' back gardens to try and get into the house.

Long-suffering residents have also complained that visitors were numerous and often caused nuisance during the night, “banging loudly on the floors” and “continuously running up and down stairs.”

Drug paraphernalia including homemade bongs and burnt teaspoons were found scattered around the room of the property in November, while used needles were found discarded in a nearby bin.

The flat was described as being in an “unkempt condition”.

Solicitor Susan Taylor, who represented the council in court, said that the tenant, who is a known drug user , had “complex dependencies” and lives a “chaotic lifestyle.”

Ms Taylor said that the tenant was finding it “increasingly difficult” to stop people from coming into his property and that he “didn’t want them there and tries to hide.”

While she said police had been approached by a number of residents who had witnessed the tenant and his associates’ ongoing anti-social behaviour, including acting in an “aggressive and abusive manner” in and around the property.

Neighbours had also complained of loud music from the property into the early hours, while another said three men had kicked their front door and a further one had their window smashed.

Incidents reported date from October 1 to December 9.

Ms Taylor said: “The police fully support the application for the closure order, which would restrict the tenant’s behaviour and the behaviour of his associates.

“They are aware that the tenant has complex dependencies and lives a chaotic lifestyle.”

She added: “The council feel that if they were able to stop visitors to the property, this would allow the neighbours to live their life in relative peace and harmony and without being disturbed throughout the day and night from visitors to the premises.

“It would also help the tenant sustain his tenancy.”

Wigan justices agreed to issue the closure order which would end on March 22.

The closure order means that no-one other than the tenant and agreed individuals will be allowed access the property.