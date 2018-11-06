Wigan Infirmary employee arrested for 'groping' OAP

A Wigan Infirmary employee has been arrested over claims that he molested an elderly patient.

The man, who is believed to be a member of the hospital’s ancillary staff rather than a doctor or nurse, was reportedly arrested at his home following a late shift at the Wigan Lane premises.

The sexual assault allegations relate to an incident involving an older female patient on a side ward.

A spokesperson for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Wigan Infirmary, said: “WWL can confirm that an allegation has been made against a member of our staff.

“As this is subject to a police investigation, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on this matter at this moment in time.”