Wigan inmate caused £19k damage in three-hour stand-off with prison officers

A Wigan inmate trashed his jail cell during a three-hour stand-off with staff, causing almost £19,000 damages.

Daniel Boardman was serving a sentence at HMP Hindley when he went on a rampage having been moved to a special section because of aggressive behaviour, a court heard.

HMP Hindley

And he kept officers at bay during his wrecking spree by threatening to attack them if they entered.

The 28-year-old has now had another 10 months added to his term behind bars after admitting to criminal damage before a Bolton judge.

The hearing was told the defendant had been relocated to the prison’s care and separation unit on account of his threatening behaviour.

Guards spotted he had pulled back the protective Corian covering on fixtures and fittings in the cell and chunks of it were on the floor; a sweeping brush was also broken.

Boardman refused to stop and told the staff not to enter the cell or he would hurt them. Over the next three hours he went on to damage a table, vanity screen, locker, sink, toilet, mirror, electric socket, cell bell, plumbing enclosure and the floor.

He eventually surrendered and was arrested. The hearing was told that total repair bill came to £18,831.

In interview he told police he hadn’t been happy with how things were going in the prison and “took his anger out on the cell.”

Boardman is now locked up at Forest Bank Prison in Manchester.