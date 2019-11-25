Wigan job centre employee admits cash fraud offences

A Wigan job centre worker has admitted to a string of frauds after she was caught illegally paying herself Universal Credit.

Department for Work and Pensions employee Rebecca Hanway appeared before borough magistrates to admit nine counts of deception involving the controversial benefit over a seven-month period ending in April this year.

The hearing was told that the 29-year-old of Gibson Street, Bickershaw, was an administrative officer/case manager at Makerfield UC Service Centre, whose address is the JobCentre Plus on Gerard Street in Ashton.

But for the different periods cited, the offences each time remained the same: that Hanway “while occupying a position in which you were expected to safeguard, not to act against, the financial interests of the Department for Work and Pensions, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely the payment of Universal Credit for yourself, for yourself.”

This is breach of sections one and four of the Fraud Act 2006. She pleaded guilty to all the charges.

The bench ordered that Hanway be sent to Bolton Crown Court to be sentenced by a judge. That hearing will take place on December 4 and she is on unconditional bail until then.