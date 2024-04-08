Wigan justices issue arrest warrant after shoplifter fails to attend court
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan shoplifter who failed to turn up at court for sentencing.
Gavin Barker, 37, of no fixed address, had been due to appear before borough magistrates having admitted at a previous hearing to stealing £90 worth of coffee from Farmfoods on February 13.
But when he did not show up, the bench issued an arrest warrant.