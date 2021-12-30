Wigan knife raid terror: Police investigating armed robbery after shopkeeper is threatened

Police are investigating an armed robbery which took place at a Wigan shop.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:45 pm

The incident at Robinsons on Preston Road, in Standish, occurred at around 9.20am on Wednesday, December 29.

Officers attended the scene and established that the shopkeeper was approached by a male wielding a knife.

The man threatened the victim with the blade before making off with the shop’s till. There were no reports of injuries.

Police are investigating the armed robbery

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police online, if able, or on 0161 856 7122, quoting incident number 682 of 29/12/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

