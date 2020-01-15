Wigan learner driver in court after stealing his dad’s car

A young Wigan man who stole his dad’s car to drive to the shop in the early hours of the morning - despite never having passed his test - has been punished.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard that Nathan Cadman, of Grasmere Avenue, Hindley, drove off in his father’s Ford Focus shortly before 2am on December 20.

The 22-year-old had been asleep in bed when he was awoken by his father who had come home from a night out.

Cadman then got up to go to the shop, but rather than walking the short distance to the store, he took his dad’s keys from a hook in the hallway of the house and then got in his father’s vehicle and drove off.

It was only after Cadman had travelled about 200 yards that he came across some police officers whom he saw perform a U-turn in their patrol vehicle.

Panicking, Cadman sped off and turned left before he abandoned the car.

Steve Woodman, prosecuting, said: “Officers found the Ford vehicle parked up not too far away locked and secured.

“So they went to the keeper’s address and Cadman’s dad stated that the car was his and had been parked on the driveway as it was not taxed or MOTd.

“When he realised the keys were not there, he said he then realised it must have been his son who had stolen the vehicle.

The court then heard that Cadman had realised that police had sussed him out, so he then went home and confessed and apologised to his dad and was subsequently arrested by police.

Mark Ferguson, defending, said that Cadman accepts that what he did was wrong and that he had “let himself down”.

He said: “His dad was not happy with him, as he had brought police to their address and caused a real scene.

“His father set a punishment over Christmas where he had a curfew.

“It was a stupid thing to do and it was fortunate no-one was hurt.

“He has learnt his lesson and is now on good terms with his dad and is looking forward.

“He has also learnt to drive on private land.”

Cadman pleaded guilty to charges of taking a motor vehicle without the owners consent, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

Justices handed him an eight-week community order for stealing the car while he is subject to a curfew between 7pm and 7am during this period.

Cadman was also banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85.