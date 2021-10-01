Wigan link to train sex assault

The man captured on CCTV to whom police would like to talk in connection with the assault

A woman was indecently assaulted on the 7.12pm Liverpool Lime Street to Blackpool service on August 29 and the perpetrator alighted at Wigan North Western.

British Transport Police officers have published a CCTV image of a man they want to question in connection with the incident.

It was at about 7.30pm that the victim was attacked by the passenger who is believed to have boarded at Liverpool.

As the train reached St Helens, the woman reported the incident to the train guard who contacted police.

Detectives have made extensive inquiries into the incident and believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone recognising the man, or who was on that train at the time and thinks they may have useful information is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2100064227.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.