Wigan magistrates hit duo with bills over fly-tip mess

Two men found themselves before justices after failing to provide details about fly-tipped rubbish.

Wigan magistrates heard an investigation was launched after four binbags of household waste and a suitcase were found dumped on a grass verge on Brierfield, in Skelmersdale.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Materials were found linked to Derek Bragger, 51, who lives on the street, and he was sent a £200 fine. When this was not paid, West Lancs Council asked him to provide information about how the rubbish got there, but received no reply.

Bragger pleaded guilty to failing to provide the details, saying he let things build up due to a bereavement and family illness and did not mean to ignore the letter. He said he had left the rubbish to be collected by the council and apologised to the court.

The bench imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and told him to pay £421 in costs and surcharge.

Christopher Hulme, 50, was also prosecuted by the council for failing to provide information after a fridge-freezer was left on Ennerdale, Skelmersdale.

The court heard there were clear marks showing it had been dragged from the front door of Hulme’s home on nearby Egerton.

He was also sent a fine, which was not paid. Hulme admitted the offence, saying he did not pay the penalty or provide information due to health problems. The appliance was supposed to be collected for scrap, he said.

He was also given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £418.19 costs and surcharge.