Wigan magistrates jail man who was carrying a machete

A man has been jailed for six months under the “three strikes and out” rule after he was found armed in the street with a machete.

Sean Kelleher, 38, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit to a single charge of possessing the weapon with a 35ins blade when in Queensway, Leigh, on December 30.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The bench told him that an immediate custodial sentence had been ordered because of previous serious convictions.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122 and an order was made that the machete, plus and torch and drug paraphernalia be destroyed.