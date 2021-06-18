Wigan man, 25, facing child sex crime charges
A young Wigan man facing two child sex crime charges has appeared before a crown court judge.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 12:02 pm
Harry Brookfield, 25, of Orchard Street, Wigan, is accused of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence and inciting a girl aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity. The case was adjourned for an October 8 pre-trial hearing and a trial date set for April 11 2022.
