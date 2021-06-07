Wigan man, 56, is accused of historical child sex crimes
A Wigan man has been accused of a catalogue of sex crimes, including rapes, against boys dating back more than a quarter of a century.
Norman Williams appeared before borough magistrates to face a total of 20 historical offences dating from 1995 to 2002.
They comprise 13 counts of indecent assault, four of rape, two of attempted rape and one of physical assault of three boys under the age of 16.
Because of the seriousness of the allegations, the bench immediately sent the case to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge.
The 58-year-old of Leigh Road, Atherton, was released on unconditional bail until his first appearance there on July 5. He has yet to enter a plea.
