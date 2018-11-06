Wigan man accused of attacking trio, including arresting officer

A young man is accused of attacking three people - including the bobby trying to arrest him - in Wigan town centre while armed with a knife and truncheon.

Carl Robinson, of Springfield Street, Springfield, appeared before borough justices charged with assaulting Taylor James, Jamie Hock and a PC Powell in the execution of his duty.

The 21-year-old is also accused of possessing an extendable baton and a folding knife with a blade longer than 3ins.

He was released on unconditional bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 28.