Wigan man accused of being armed with knuckleduster and taser
A Wigan man has accused of being armed in public with a knuckleduster and a taser.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:26 pm
It is alleged that the second weapon was disguised as another object. Daniel Barnes, 44, of Botany Close, Aspull, has yet to enter pleas the charges relating to an incident near his home on March 14 last year. Wigan justices sent the case to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 6.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.