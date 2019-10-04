Wigan man accused of being serial dangerous drive in car posing as emergency service vehicle

A Wigan man has been accused of being a serial dangerous driver while in a car posing as an emergency service vehicle - complete with “blues and twos”.



David Johnson appeared before borough magistrates to face five counts of driving dangerously and one of driving without due care and attention on dates in March and April this year.

He was also charged with fitting a blue flashing light and siren to his Nissan X Trail, as well as using them without authorisation on various roads.

The 32-year-old, of Highgate Road, Up Holland, denied all the charges in a short hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, speaking only to confirm his name, address and pleas.

The first charge dated back to March 27, which allegedly involved Johnson driving the Nissan dangerously at the Orrell Interchange.

He was accused of driving the same vehicle dangerously the following day, this time in Gathurst Road.

The same offence allegedly followed on April 4 and 5, both times at Westwood Park, before a further incident in Orrell Road, Ormskirk Road and Warrington Road.

The charge of driving without due car and attention relates to an incident in Holmes Hove Avenue.

The bench released him on unconditional bail and ordered that he next make a court appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 23.