Wigan man accused of burgling vet's practice

A man has pleaded not guilty to burgling a Wigan vet’s practice.

By Post reporter
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:12 pm

Stuart Trickett, 45, of Springfield Street, Swinley, is accused of breaking into the Luc van Diyck practice on Wigan Lane on July 7 to steal more than £3,000 worth of medicines. He further denies being armed with a blade and equipped for burglary in Standishgate on September 10 and to the attempted burglary of a house in Swinley Road on June 10. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the court on October 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers. 111.

Police probe