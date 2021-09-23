Wigan man accused of burgling vet's practice
A man has pleaded not guilty to burgling a Wigan vet’s practice.
Stuart Trickett, 45, of Springfield Street, Swinley, is accused of breaking into the Luc van Diyck practice on Wigan Lane on July 7 to steal more than £3,000 worth of medicines. He further denies being armed with a blade and equipped for burglary in Standishgate on September 10 and to the attempted burglary of a house in Swinley Road on June 10. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the court on October 13.
