Wigan man accused of conspiring to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis

Christopher Young, 42, of Holcroft Drive, Abram, is charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs cocaine and heroin and class B drug cannabis resin between January 1, 2020 and April 7, 2022.

He is also accused of having criminal property in the form of cash at his home on April 7.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Young will appear on May 13.