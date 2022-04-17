Wigan man accused of conspiring to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis
A Wigan man accused of conspiring to supply drugs will appear in the crown court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 4:55 am
Christopher Young, 42, of Holcroft Drive, Abram, is charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs cocaine and heroin and class B drug cannabis resin between January 1, 2020 and April 7, 2022.
He is also accused of having criminal property in the form of cash at his home on April 7.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Young will appear on May 13.
He was remanded in custody.