Wigan man accused of dealing in Class A drugs
A Wigan 34-year-old has been accused of being a cocaine dealer.
Benjamin O'Shaughnessey, of Sandbrook Gardens, Orrell, stood before Wigan justices charged with possessing a quantity of the class A substance on Queen Road, Orrell, with intent to supply it on May 4.
It is also alleged that he was in possession of criminal property, namely £150 in cash on the same occasion.
O'Shaughnessey has yet to enter any pleas and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court. He is on conditional bail until his first appearance there on June 10.