A man has denied getting behind the wheel on Christmas Day while more than double the drink-drive limit.



Samuel Houghton, 28, of Herons Wharf, Appley Bridge, is accused of driving on Wigan Lane with 164mg of blood in 100mls of blood. The legal limit is 80mgs.

He pleaded not guilty to Wigan justices who adjourned the case to June 19 and a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court. Houghton was remanded on unconditional bail.