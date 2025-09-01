Wigan man accused of exposing himself at a park appears in court

By Sian Jones
Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:37 BST
A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of exposing himself at a park in Newton-le-Willows.

Hayden Howard, 32, of Sefton Road, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, appeared at Liverpool Magistrate's Court this morning (Monday September 1) charged with three counts of exposure.

It follows an investigation into reports that a man was exposing himself in Willow Park.

The three charges relate to alleged incidents in March, May and August of this year when a man reportedly exposed himself in front of women aged in their 20s.

Howard has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday September 22.

