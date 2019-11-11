Wigan man accused of having vile child porn and extreme images of people having sex with dogs

A Wigan man has been accused of having vile child porn and scores of extreme images of people have sex with dogs.

Barry Harding-Lenagan, 44, of Chelmsford Mews, Swinley, appeared before borough magistrates facing a charge of possessing 240 images “which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live animal, namely a dog, which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character.”

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

It is also alleged that he created 2,313 indecent images of child abuse, 14 of which fall into the most serious category (A) and a further nine in category B.

Harding-Lenagan was granted unconditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton judge on December 4.