Wigan man accused of having vile images of child and animal sex abuse appears before judge
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan man charged with a string of offences relating to indecent images of children and animals has made his first appearance before a judge.
Andrew Bell, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, is accused of making indecent videos of children – six in the most serious category A, two in category B and two in category C – and making one photograph in category B and one in category C.
He is also charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic videos which portrayed people performing sexual acts with animals.
Bell has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges and on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he was further remanded in custody until a pre-trial preparation hearing on June 26.