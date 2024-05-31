Wigan man accused of having vile images of child and animal sex abuse appears before judge

By Charles Graham
Published 31st May 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man charged with a string of offences relating to indecent images of children and animals has made his first appearance before a judge.

Andrew Bell, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, is accused of making indecent videos of children – six in the most serious category A, two in category B and two in category C – and making one photograph in category B and one in category C.

Read More
police hunt Wigan woman who skipped bank fraud sentence hearing

He is also charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic videos which portrayed people performing sexual acts with animals.

Bell has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges and on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he was further remanded in custody until a pre-trial preparation hearing on June 26.