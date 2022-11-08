Wigan man accused of historical child sex offences has another 10-month wait before his trial
The trial of a Wigan 63-year-old who denied historical sex offences against three schoolgirls, some dating back more than 40 years, has been delayed by another 10 months.
By Charles Graham
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
8th Nov 2022, 10:57am
Glen Stone, of Duncan Place, Worsley Hall, has already appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to four counts of indecently assaulting girls under the age of 14 between October 1978 and July 1988.
Two of the charges both allege that the named females were attacked no fewer than 10 times each.