Wigan man accused of hoarding firearms

A Wigan man has been accused of hoarding real and fake firearms.

Ahmed Yusuf appeared before borough magistrates to face charges which included possession of a shotgun along with both an imitation Glock self-loading pistol and a fake AK 47 assault rifle.

The 38-year-old from Belmont Road, Hindley, is also accused of possessing a cartridge with a bullet which explodes before or on impact.

The bench heard that the weapons were seized in Wigan on March 27. There is nothing to suggest from proceedings so far that the allegations are terrorist-related and Yusuf has been charged under the Firearms Act of 1968.

The live weapon is described as a single-barrel shotgun for which no licence could allegedly be produced.

Yusuf did not enter pleas to the four charges against him and, because of the seriousness of the allegations, the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court.

He is due to make his first appearance before a judge on April 26, before which he has been remanded in custody by justices.