Wigan man accused of inflicting eight-and-a-half year campaign of domestic abuse on woman
A campaign of domestic abuse was inflicted on a Wigan woman for more than eight and a half years, justices have heard.
Nicholas Halksworth, 37, of Liverpool Road, Ashton, appeared before Manchester magistrates to deny controlling and coercive behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to April this year.
During this time there are allegations of repeated assaults, going through mobile phones and repeated threats or use of violence.
He has also pleaded not guilty to assaulting the same person by beating and breaking her £150 Kindle on April 26.
The case was adjourned for a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on November 18. Until then Halksworth has been released on conditional bail.