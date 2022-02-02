Wigan man accused of making incident images of children

Christopher Casey, 42, of Chatteris Close, Hindley, stood before borough justices facing a charge that he created 102 pictures that fall into the most serious abuse categories (A), plus 221 category B images and 1,531 deemed category C between May 6, 2017 and June 25, 2020. He is further charged with possession of amphetamine.

He has yet to plead but because of the nature of the accusations, the bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court.

Casey was released on unconditional bail until his first appearance before a judge on March 2.