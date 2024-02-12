News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man accused of racially aggravated assault at Southport railway station

A Wigan man has been charged with a racially aggravated assault at Southport railway station.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Robert O'Hara-Barton, 47, of Leigh Street, Wigan, is alleged to have attacked the man on September 12.

He is also accused of failing to attend Sefton Magistrates' Court on December 13 while on bail.

He will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 4 and was remanded on conditional bail.