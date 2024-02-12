Wigan man accused of racially aggravated assault at Southport railway station
A Wigan man has been charged with a racially aggravated assault at Southport railway station.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert O'Hara-Barton, 47, of Leigh Street, Wigan, is alleged to have attacked the man on September 12.
He is also accused of failing to attend Sefton Magistrates' Court on December 13 while on bail.
He will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 4 and was remanded on conditional bail.