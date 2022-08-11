Wigan man accused of rape has case sent to crown court

A Wigan man accused of raping a woman nearly three years ago will appear before a crown court judge.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Nathan Owen, 21, of Market Street, Hindley, is charged with the rape of a woman aged 16 or over on September 22, 2019.

Due to the seriousness of the offence, the bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Owen will appear before a judge on Wednesday, September 14.

Read More

Read More
Wigan family seeks legal action after being struck down with gastric illness whi...
Bolton Crown Court

Most Popular

Owen was remanded on unconditional bail until the next court hearing.