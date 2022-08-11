Wigan man accused of rape has case sent to crown court

Nathan Owen, 21, of Market Street, Hindley, is charged with the rape of a woman aged 16 or over on September 22, 2019.
Due to the seriousness of the offence, the bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Owen will appear before a judge on Wednesday, September 14.
Owen was remanded on unconditional bail until the next court hearing.