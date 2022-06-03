Vincent Grant, 46, of Warrington Road, Ince, stood before borough justices facing the single charge.
Read More
Read MoreJail for 'sexual predator' from Wigan borough who raped teenager and taxi driver...
The attack is alleged to have taken place in Wigan on May 27.
Because of the seriousness of the charge, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Grant is due to make his first appearance on July 4.
Before then he has been remanded in custody.
Grant has not yet entered a plea.