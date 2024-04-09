Wigan man accused of sexual assault walks free as no evidence is offered
The case against a Wigan man accused of sexual assault has been dismissed.
Mark Vernal, 43, of Dumbarton Green, Beech Hill, had pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman over the age of 16 on March 7 and assaulting a woman by beating her the following day.
A trial was due to be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court, but the case was instead dropped when no evidence was offered.