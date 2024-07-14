Wigan man accused of smashing police car window with hammer

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man has been accused of taking a lump hammer to a police car and smashing its windscreen.

Josh Lowe, 30, of Sydney Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates accused of causing £1,000 of criminal damage to a Lancashire Constabulary patrol vehicle in the Higher Wheelton area of Chorley on June 26 2021 and to possessing an offensive weapon, namely the hammer, on the same occasion.

He was released on unconditional bail until he stands before Wigan justices on August 16.

