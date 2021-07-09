Wigan man accused of stalking and attacking a woman
A Wigan man has been accused of stalking and attacking a woman.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 2:27 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 2:28 pm
Benjamin Dickenson, 28, of Edinburgh Drive, Hindley Green, stood before borough justices charged with conduct amounting to the harassment of Ashleigh Dalley between February 1 and April 30, and on that latter date assaulting her by beating. The defendant has yet to enter a plea and was bailed pending the case’s resumption on September 13.
