Wigan man accused of stalking and attacking a woman

Benjamin Dickenson, 28, of Edinburgh Drive, Hindley Green, stood before borough justices charged with conduct amounting to the harassment of Ashleigh Dalley between February 1 and April 30, and on that latter date assaulting her by beating. The defendant has yet to enter a plea and was bailed pending the case’s resumption on September 13.

