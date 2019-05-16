Wigan man accused of supplying cannabis will face judge

A man has appeared in court charged with possessing criminal property and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Daniel Clossick, 33, of Mesnes Park Terrace, Swinley, chose not to enter pleas when he stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

He is accused of being involved in supplying the class B drug between August 24 and September 28 and possessing the criminal property, which was cash, on September 28.

The court heard that the case was not suitable for summary trial and magistrates declined jurisdiction, sending it to the higher court.

Clossick will appear at Bolton Crown Court on Wednesday June 5 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.