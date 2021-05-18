Wigan man accused of threatening to 'blow up' woman's home

Mitchell Leece, 33, of Windermere Road, Abram, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to saying he would “blow up” a house in Bolton, on May 2.

He was released on bail until another appearance on September 9 but only on condition that he sleeps at his home address, does not approach the woman and that he observes a tagged curfew between the hours of 9pm and 6am.

