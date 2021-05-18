Wigan man accused of threatening to 'blow up' woman's home
A man has denied threatening to bomb a woman’s home.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:16 pm
Mitchell Leece, 33, of Windermere Road, Abram, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to saying he would “blow up” a house in Bolton, on May 2.
He was released on bail until another appearance on September 9 but only on condition that he sleeps at his home address, does not approach the woman and that he observes a tagged curfew between the hours of 9pm and 6am.
